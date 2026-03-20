Chuck Norris Dies At 86: Fans Celebrate His Legacy With Iconic Memes

The world is mourning the loss of martial arts icon and action film star Chuck Norris, who has passed away. Known for his "tough guy" roles and incredible survival skills on screen, Norris became a global symbol of strength.While fans are saddened by the news, social media has been flooded with a unique tribute: the "Chuck Norris Fact" meme.

For years, these jokes portrayed him as an invincible force of nature. Instead of traditional tributes, many are honoring his memory by sharing the very jokes that made him a digital legend.

Here are some of the most interesting memes circulating online as fans pay tribute to martial arts icon and action-film legend Chuck Norris.

RIP Chuck Norris.



“Superman wears Chuck Norris pyjamas” was my favourite joke out of all of them.



A legend and a meme icon.

❤️💛💙#Superman

#ChuckNorris pic.twitter.com/alvA7oRihD — Luke Bugg “The Geek Of Steel” (@thegeekofsteel) March 20, 2026

In tribute, here's a meme of Chuck Norris. pic.twitter.com/0vDzbOGzMt — Hadi Abdić 🇧🇦 (@hadi_abdic) March 20, 2026

Era de lo mejor que había en Twitter, cada meme sobre Chuck Norris y lo cabron que era 😢 pic.twitter.com/yXVC6TQj31 — Sebastián Damm (@ElTuiteroDamm) March 20, 2026

I remember when there were many funny Chuck Norris memes I didn't know why - I could barely understand English at the time but i laughed so much.



Now that I am fluent, I must watch Texas rangers. I saw The expandables 2 recently and found him cool.



Share your fav meme/movie🫶🏾 pic.twitter.com/tUmDYNaMmR — Mademoiselle Néla 🥂🇫🇷 (@Mlle_Nela) March 20, 2026

In Honor of Chuck Norris ; RIP SIR !



Please post your

FAVORITE CHUCK NORRIS MEME 💔#FridayVibes #FridayMorning #ChuckNorris pic.twitter.com/etdEqsa5eE — ▪︎ ℍ𝕪𝕡𝕖𝕣 | 𝔸𝕨𝕒𝕣𝕖 ▪︎ (@HyperXAware) March 20, 2026

When the ultimate meme king dies in



2026. You definitely know the world is



on the brink of destruction.



RIP Chuck Norris#chucknorris pic.twitter.com/4Hk0lEr0DG — Nate (@Natemeta) March 20, 2026

Its funny that Chuck Norris has "Chuck Norris" jokes pic.twitter.com/5GAK5P0wva — Dudes Posting Their W's (@DudespostingWs) December 28, 2025

He fought a good fight but death always wins in the end

RIP Chuck Norris you legend pic.twitter.com/YTNoz9VUMP — Vecktor 💀 Genuine Undead (@Vecktooor) March 20, 2026

What's the best Chuck Norris meme of all time?



Chuck Norris doesn't dial the wrong number you answered the wrong phone...🤣 pic.twitter.com/kHmbMiWTXI — 𝐃𝐔𝐓𝐂𝐇 (@pr0ud_americans) November 21, 2025

RIP chuck norris. death won't know what hit it pic.twitter.com/NIYPfj6Ioo — Chief (@chiefflips) March 20, 2026

Who was Chuck Norris?

Chuck Norris, born in Oklahoma in 1940, was a celebrated American martial artist and action-film star. A US Air Force veteran, he earned multiple black belts in disciplines including Karate, Tae Kwon Do, Judo and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. He gained prominence in 1972 with Way of the Dragon alongside Bruce Lee, later starring in films like Delta Force and Missing in Action. Norris became best known for his iconic role as Cordell "Cord" Walker in the long-running series Walker, Texas Ranger. He is survived by his wife, Gena O'Kelley, and five children.