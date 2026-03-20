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Chuck Norris Dies At 86: Fans Celebrate His Legacy With Iconic Memes

As news of his death spreads, social media has erupted with classic "Chuck Norris Fact" memes, humorous exaggerations that long cemented him as an indestructible cultural legend.

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Chuck Norris Dies At 86: Fans Celebrate His Legacy With Iconic Memes
The world is mourning the death of martial arts icon and actionfilm star Chuck Norris.

The world is mourning the loss of martial arts icon and action film star Chuck Norris, who has passed away. Known for his "tough guy" roles and incredible survival skills on screen, Norris became a global symbol of strength.While fans are saddened by the news, social media has been flooded with a unique tribute: the "Chuck Norris Fact" meme.

For years, these jokes portrayed him as an invincible force of nature. Instead of traditional tributes, many are honoring his memory by sharing the very jokes that made him a digital legend.

Here are some of the most interesting memes circulating online as fans pay tribute to martial arts icon and action-film legend Chuck Norris.

Who was Chuck Norris?

Chuck Norris, born in Oklahoma in 1940, was a celebrated American martial artist and action-film star. A US Air Force veteran, he earned multiple black belts in disciplines including Karate, Tae Kwon Do, Judo and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. He gained prominence in 1972 with Way of the Dragon alongside Bruce Lee, later starring in films like Delta Force and Missing in Action. Norris became best known for his iconic role as Cordell "Cord" Walker in the long-running series Walker, Texas Ranger. He is survived by his wife, Gena O'Kelley, and five children.

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