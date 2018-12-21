Cops Try To Break Up Flash Mob In A US Mall. Then They Bust A Move. Watch

The Aventura City police officers appeared to be stopping the flash mob at first

Christmas shoppers at a mall in the US were treated to a pleasant surprise when a dance crew started a flash mob. Then the cheers turned into boos as two police officers entered and appeared to be stopping the show.

And then they broke into dance.

To the surprise of the crowd gathered around the dancers and on the balcony of the Aventura Mall in Florida, the two officers busted a few moves as the rest of the dancers rejoined the choreographed performance.

The officers, along with the dance group, finished their performance to loud applause and cheers.

"Aventura Police taking a moment to celebrate the holiday spirit with Aventura Mall shoppers," the city's police department wrote, sharing the video on Twitter.