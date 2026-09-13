"Choose Adding Value": Hard Work Isn't Enough To Get Promoted, Says Career Coach

Working long hours and doing extra tasks might feel like the key to climbing the corporate ladder, but Freyaz, a career coach, recently shared a different perspective that sparked debate online. In a social media video, she explained that simply putting in hard work is rarely the main reason people get promoted. According to her, managers often take consistent effort for granted unless employees actively shape how their work is perceived. In the video, she highlighted that doing good work silently often goes unnoticed, as decision-makers need to see employees' contributions and understand the value they bring to the team.

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She suggested that instead of just taking on extra duties, focus on projects that directly impact company goals, revenue, or team efficiency.

She also highlighted that don't assume your manager knows you want a step up, and clearly mention your career goals and ask what specific milestones are required to reach the next level.

"There is a difference between being busy and being valuable at the office. Choose Adding value," she wrote as the caption of the video.

Watch the video here:

Social media reactions

The post gained significant traction, with many agreeing with the points she mentioned. Some users also shared their perspective. "I see everyone around who joined with me or after me getting promoted, but for me, no growth or change of role... I have spoken to leadership that I really want to relocate, but they say they can't support because of money... I feel they can't support because I am the only person working here in India from the team; they cannot afford to lose me... what should I do? I am stuck," one user wrote in the comment section.

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"And when you become the reliable person, you are gifted with more responsibility and even those tasks which others did not do on time," another user wrote.

"If they rely on you, they try to take advantage and put more responsibilities on you," a third user noted.