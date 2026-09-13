Chinese High School's One Bathroom Break Per Semester Policy Triggers Backlash

A high school in southern China has sparked widespread criticism and an official investigation after it came up with an unusually strict policy that limits how often students can use the restroom during class, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. The policy came to light after a teacher shared a photo of a PowerPoint presentation shown during an internal staff meeting at Ruyuan County High School in Guangdong province.

The slide outlined classroom management rules, specifying that each student is allowed only one emergency bathroom visit per academic term while class is in session.

Under the guidelines, the consequences for needing extra bathroom breaks quickly escalate, as it permitted only in genuine emergency situations. In case the students exercise this right a second time, their parents must come to the school to discuss their child's behaviour and academic discipline with the administration.

For a third time, the student faces formal disciplinary action, though specific penalties were not detailed in the presentation.

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The slide noted that enforcing these rules directly impacts teacher evaluations, affecting their annual reviews, promotions, and performance awards.

"A teacher's responsibilities include managing classroom discipline. Any issues related to discipline will be considered when assessing teachers' professional capabilities," the PowerPoint slide stated as quoted by the media outlet.

"Classroom discipline performance influences teachers' annual evaluations, promotions, and eligibility for awards."

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Public backlash and official probe

The news sparked anger on Chinese social media, where users described the restriction as absurd and inhumane for basic biological needs. Many users questioned how a school could treat basic physical requirements as a disciplinary issue, with some comparing the rigid environment to a detention facility.

When local reporters contacted the school, a staff member initially claimed the issue was a "misunderstanding" before later asserting it was a "rumour".

However, the local education bureau confirmed it had received multiple complaints and has launched a formal investigation to verify the school's practices.

Commenting in the news, one user on local social media wrote, "The authorities must put an end to this inhumane regulation. The school should face serious consequences."

"It is a school, not a prison. Even inmates enjoy more freedom than students," another user slammed the policy.

"My school required students to obtain their form teacher's signature to use the toilet during class; without permission, you were not allowed to go," a third user shared their own story.