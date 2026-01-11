Chinese Woman Who Lost Limbs In Car Crash Gives Specially-Abled Workers Jobs Based On Their Strengths

Five years after a tragic car crash changed her life forever, a young Chinese woman has turned pain into hope by creating jobs for specially abled people and inspiring many others with her courage, reported the South China Morning Post.

Wang Xinyi is a Chinese social media influencer whose life completely changed after a car accident in 2020. She lost her left arm and left leg when the Porsche sports car driven by her friend crashed. She was critically injured, suffering three heart attacks and undergoing 14 surgeries to save her life. During this difficult time, her boyfriend abandoned her, and the friend who survived the accident stopped paying for her medical expenses.

It took Wang about a year to come to terms with her new reality. She considered it a new beginning and gave herself the name Yuu, which means "right right" in English. She then worked hard to prove that she was just as strong and positive as she was before, despite her disability.

In 2022, Wang started a yoga wear business and modeled the clothes herself. Last year, she opened a shoe cleaning factory in Guangdong province, near her hometown in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

In this factory, she employs 10 people, five of whom are specially abled, and assigns them responsibilities according to their abilities. An employee with brittle bone disease is responsible for sorting shoes and maintaining digital records. A person with hearing impairment operates the noisy cleaning machines, while an employee with polio is assigned to detailed cleaning tasks because he works slowly but meticulously.

Wang believes that disability doesn't define a person's limitations, but rather highlights their unique strengths. She says that people with disabilities have special talents and only need the right opportunity.

Her factory cleans 700 to 800 pairs of shoes daily and generates approximately 300,000 yuan in revenue each month. Wang's dream is to open a branch of her shoe cleaning business in her hometown so she can be closer to her parents, who have always supported her. This initiative has received support from the Nanning Association of Professional Services for People with Disabilities. In addition, Wang has also volunteered as a public representative for the Federation of People with Disabilities and inspires others with her positive attitude.

Today, Wang has nearly 500,000 followers on her social media accounts. She uses her popularity to promote businesses run by people with disabilities and to raise funds for those in need. Recently, she helped raise 800,000 yuan for the treatment of a 12-year-old girl suffering from leukemia, which enabled the girl to receive a bone marrow transplant.