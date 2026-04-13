Chinese Woman Takes 5-Hour Nap In Office To Protest Low Salary :"You Get What You Pay For"

A workplace protest in central China has sparked a heated debate online after a woman chose an unusual way to express dissatisfaction with her salary -- by sleeping at her desk for five hours. According to a report by South China Morning Post, the incident took place in Shangqiu, where the unnamed employee felt underpaid and undervalued at her company. As per local reports cited by Haichao News, the woman believed her salary did not match her effort and decided to scale down her productivity in protest.

So, she went to sleep during office hours, later explaining her actions with the remark, "You get what you pay for."

The situation escalated when her boss discovered her asleep and scolded her, warning that repeated behaviour could lead to termination. In response, the woman posted a tearful video online defending her actions. She insisted she had been treated unfairly and maintained that her protest was meant to highlight what she saw as inadequate pay.

She stated that she had no intention of quitting and wanted to make a point about workplace compensation.

However, the controversy did not end there. After waking up from her nap, she took a chocolate snack from her boss's desk. Her boss, who has glucose intolerance, reportedly nearly collapsed because he could not find the snack to restore his sugar levels in time.

"My boss became enraged. He said I meant to kill him. He gave me a warning, threatening to fire me. For those who criticise me, you do not understand people like me who have such a low salary," the woman said in the video.

The episode quickly went viral across Chinese social media platforms, drawing widespread criticism. Many users argued that regardless of dissatisfaction with pay, deliberately neglecting work responsibilities and especially taking a colleague's food crossed professional boundaries.

While some acknowledged ongoing concerns around labour conditions and wage disputes in China, most users sided with the employer, stating that such behaviour would be unacceptable in any workplace.

One user said, "My God, I did not expect that one day I would support a boss, ha."

Another commented, "The Labour Law stipulates that a worker works eight hours a day. So deducting five hours for a nap, time for lunch, and going to the toilet, you have less than two hours for sitting in front of your desk to work."

"Set an alarm before you take a nap next time so you will not miss the time to get off duty," added a third.