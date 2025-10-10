Chinese Nursing Home Hires Dancer To Get Seniors To Take Medicine, Internet Divided

A nursing home in northern China has ignited public controversy after posting a video showing a senior staff member performing a provocative dance in front of elderly residents-allegedly as a tactic to urge them to take their medicine, according to South China Morning Post. The video, shared on September 24 via the institution's verified social media account in Anyang, Henan province, features a woman in a short, school uniform-style outfit and black knee-high socks dancing suggestively before a seated elderly man.

The video's caption reads: "Our director is doing whatever it takes to encourage the elderly residents to take their medicine." Midway through the clip, another staff member approaches the elderly man to administer the pills.

According to SCMP, the nursing home's online profile describes itself as "a joyful retirement home run by a post-'90s director, deeply committed to bringing happiness to the elderly." Its stated mission is "to enhance the quality of life in old age." Immediately following publication, the video stirred fierce debate across Chinese social media, with criticism focusing on the ethics and dignity of such an approach.

One netizen remarked: "Has suggestive dancing now entered the elderly care industry?"

The account replied directly: "Everything can be related to suggestive dance."

On September 25, the nursing home director told Nanguo Metropolis Daily that the woman in the video was responsible for elderly care at the facility.

While acknowledging that the video was "inappropriate," the director indicated that he would remind the senior staff in the video to exercise greater caution in future.

He stressed the woman in the videos is not a professional dancer and usually traditional activities like card games and singing are provided. Another staff member said the dance aimed to challenge stereotypes of nursing homes as dull and lifeless. They wanted to show the elderly can be lively but admitted the approach had mixed reactions. After public backlash, the nursing home deleted over 100 related videos.