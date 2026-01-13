Chinese Nurse Suspended After Letting Boyfriend Assist During Night Shifts

A nurse in China has been suspended from her job after she allowed her boyfriend to stay with her during night shifts at a hospital and shared videos showing him helping with her work. The incident has sparked public criticism and raised concerns about work discipline and patient safety, reported the South China Morning Post.

The nurse is posted at the private Xingde Brain Blood Vessel Hospital in Qingdao, Shandong Province, eastern China. She came into the spotlight after posting a video on social media on January 2nd. According to the Xiaoxiang Morning Herald, she was trying to show her boyfriend's support and attention through the video.

In the video, the nurse described herself and her boyfriend as night shift colleagues. She also said that her boyfriend works during the day and often accompanies her to the hospital during night shifts.

The video revealed that the young man had visited the hospital several times, as he appeared in different clothing in different clips. In the footage, he was seen preparing patient reports, operating a computer at the nurse's station, preparing medication for patients, and labeling intravenous bottles.

A hospital spokesperson stated that management had been made aware of the video and an investigation had been launched. According to a spokesperson, the hospital considers the matter serious and will take strict action.

Following growing public pressure on the matter, the Qingdao Municipal Health Commission issued a statement on January 3. The statement stated that the nurse had been suspended for violating work discipline. The nurse's name was not disclosed in the reports.