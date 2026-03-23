Chinese Man Endures 12-Hour Journeys, Travels For Months To Meet Wife In ICU

In a deeply emotional story of love and devotion, an elderly man from eastern China spent months travelling long hours every day just to be with his wife during her illness. His dedication has touched many, showing the strength of lifelong companionship, reported the South China Morning Post.

Chen Achong, an 82-year-old farmer from Zhoushan, Zhejiang Province, had been married to his wife, Xue, for over 50 years. About a year ago, Xue suffered a stroke, which led to severe pneumonia and her admission to the ICU at Li Huili Hospital in Ningbo.

Her son, unable to be with her due to work, took over the responsibility of caring for her.

Chen would wake up every morning at 4:30 am, cook, and then leave for the hospital. He would first travel to Ningbo by bus and then take another bus.

ICU appointments were scheduled from 10:30 am to 11:00 am. Even after this short time, Chen would stay in the hospital corridors until noon and then return to Zhoushan.

To save money, he would carry home-cooked meals for his wife in a basket. For 105 consecutive days, he continued this arduous 12-hour journey, just to spend half an hour with his wife.

Moments Of Affection And Care

During those short moments, Chen held his wife's hand tightly and talked to her constantly, reminiscing about the old days they spent together. He reminded her of his work in the fields and how meticulously she managed the house.

He even took care of her small needs, like washing her face and mending her blankets.

Financial Hardship And Support

During his treatment, Chen spent all his savings, which amounted to more than 100,000 yuan. His son even sold his house to cover the cost of treatment.

Seeing his dedication, the hospital extended his visiting hours, public transportation waived his fare, and kind-hearted people donated more than 140,000 yuan to help the family.

On March 13th, Chen visited his wife as usual, and her condition seemed stable. He told her that the family was fine and there was no need to worry, to which she nodded.

But as he was preparing to return home, he received a call from the hospital that his wife's heartbeat had stopped. Chen and his son rushed to the hospital, but despite all efforts, Xue passed away at the age of 76.

In his final moments, Chen held her hand tightly and bid her a final farewell. He said that their togetherness in this life was over, but he couldn't accept it. With tears in his eyes, he said that his heart was breaking and the pain was unbearable, but nothing could be done now.

As doctors were carrying Xue's bed out, the elderly man staggered forward to get a last glimpse of his beloved wife.