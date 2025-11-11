Chinese Man Spends Rs 5 Crore On Injections For 8-Pack Abs: "Muscles Don't Grow On Cowards"

A Chinese influencer has sparked widespread attention after revealing that he spent nearly four million yuan (approximately Rs 5 crore or US$560,000) on hyaluronic acid injections to create artificial eight-pack abs, according to South China Morning Post.

Known online as Andy Hao Tienan, the man from Heilongjiang province in northeastern China describes himself as “the first person in China” to achieve this look through such procedures. Hao, who has around 100,000 followers, is popular for his beauty and fashion-related posts.

According to his social media profile, nearly 20 per cent of his body now contains hyaluronic acid, a substance naturally found in the body that helps lubricate joints and maintain skin moisture. He reportedly plans to undergo 10,000 total injections, with about 40 per cent already completed.

Earlier, Hao gained attention for spending a similar amount on injecting 40 doses of the acid into his shoulders, collarbones, chest, and abdomen, enhancing his body's sculpted appearance. While the specific medical details of the procedure remain undisclosed, Hao's extreme approach to body modification has sparked debate online about beauty standards and the risks of artificial enhancements.

Hao says that he turned to cosmetic enhancements because he could not achieve an ideal muscular physique through exercise.

"I totally agree that muscles do not grow on cowards," he told SCMP.

"But you have to understand, I have had so many injections. I am no coward any more. Could you dare to do the same?

"If my abs have not disappeared in three years, I will apply to Guinness for the longest-lasting artificial abs made of hyaluronic acid record. I will do a live-stream cracking walnuts on my abs for everyone to see."

In a video posted in late October, nearly five months after the procedure, he expressed continued satisfaction with the results.

"You never get any muscle swelling, it is just how I like it. A lot of people say the hyaluronic acid will dissolve in a few months, and doctors say it might shift or clump together," said Hao.

"It actually looks more natural and better over time. Even the lines between the abs are still distinct, and they have not merged into a single lump."