Chinese Flight Attendant Fired After Accepting Mid-Air Marriage Proposal

A viral video shows the moment the flight attendant accepted the proposal from her boyfriend.

We all love a good proposal story, and does it get any cuter than a mid-flight proposal? Unluckily for one flight attendant in China, however, it wasn't a 'happily ever after' that followed a romantic mid-air marriage proposal from her boyfriend. Channel 8 reports that months after her boyfriend went down on his knee to pop the question during a flight, the unnamed flight attendant for China Eastern Airlines was served with a dismissal letter.

According to Asia One, the incident took place in May when, 30 minutes after takeoff, the flight attendant's boyfriend went down on his knee and proposed to her. A video which has now gone viral on social media captures the sweet proposal.

Watch the video below:

However, on September 10, the flight attendant was fired on grounds that she had neglected passenger safety.

The company said that private romantic behavior caused turmoil among passengers and was extremely irresponsible for the safety of passengers, reports Channel 8.

According to Asia One, the news of her termination has garnered mixed responses on Chinese social. While some say that her firing was "inhuman" and "heartless", others argue that handling "private affairs" during professional hours is wrong.