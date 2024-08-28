Video Of Woman Proposing To Boyfriend Mid-Air On IndiGo Flight Melts Hearts

"I just proposed in the air," the woman wrote in the caption.

A lot of time and effort goes into planning the perfect proposal when a man decides to go down on one knee to ask for his lover's hand in marriage. However, these days, people are ditching old-fashioned methods and coming up with unique ideas while popping the question. In one such instance, a woman surprised her boyfriend by proposing to him on an IndiGo flight. Taking to Instagram, user Aishwarya Bansal shared a video of the wholesome moment. "I just proposed in the air," she wrote in the caption.

The video opens with Ms Bansal and her boyfriend, Amulya Goyal, boarding the flight. Seconds later, it cuts to Ms Bansal walking towards her boyfriend and the flight attendant making an announcement for the couple. The woman then kneels and proposes to her boyfriend. She also expresses her love and puts the ring on his finger.

"Omg, the way I thought it was better than that. I wanted to surprise him in some unique way, and randomly, this idea came to my mind. I was not even sure if the crew would allow it or not, but now you know what happened." Ms Bansal wrote while sharing the video.

The clip was shared on Instagram just a day back. Since then, it has accumulated more than 4.9 million views and over 334,000 likes.

Reacting to the video, IndiGo wrote, "Many Many Congratulations! for your engagement, May god bless you both with lots of love, Happiness and togetherness."

"Manifesting the samee. this is the cutesttt," said one user. "Please, can you help me how you requested IndiGo to do this? I'm excited to know the process behind this," commented another.

"Aaisa proposal toh main bhi deserve krta hu (I also deserve a proposal like this)," wrote a third Instagram user. "How sweet is this," added another.

Meanwhile, in another similar instance earlier this year, a pilot proposed to his flight attendant girlfriend moments before take-off. The company, LOT Polish Airlines, posted a video on its Facebook to share the same. It showed the moment that Captain Konrad Hanc popped the question and the woman came running and accepted his proposal.