Video: Man Proposes His Girlfriend Inside A Mall, Internet Reacts

The video amassed several reactions on Instagram.

A marriage proposal is often one of the most memorable events for an individual. Even for onlookers, such romantic gestures can induce goosebumps. In one such incident, a video of a man proposing to his girlfriend in a mall is going viral on social media. The sweet clip has amassed several reactions online with many calling it "cute" and "dreamy".

The clip was shared by a user Priyanshi on Instagram. In the video, a man is seen walking towards a woman, who is with a few friends. As they look behind, they notice the man on one knee with a ring in his hand. The woman is left awestruck and smiles looking at the man. She walks towards him and he gives her the ring. In a sweet moment, both of them share a hug as the onlookers smile at the couple.

Since being shared, the now-viral video has amassed 9.4 million views and over seven lakh likes.

"The way she removed her ring to get love ring from her love," said a user.

"Honest natural reaction, no overacting," commented another person.

A third user added, "Her friends seems to be more shocked than her."

"That random guy at the back is type of person we should be like seeing others celebration and happiness," commented a user.

"Every girl deserves a guy like the one who walked out of the store and started recording," said another user.

"My dream," added a person.

Another user said, "I watched it ten times, and they are so cute, and that tooo in India... setting expectations high for girls now."