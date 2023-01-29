Watch: Man Flies To Antwerp To Buy Ring For Partner, His Extravagant Proposal Wins Internet

The video has accumulated more than 24,000 likes and over 339,000 views.

A wholesome video showing a man's extravagant proposal has gone viral on social media. The clip, shared by user Divyadeep Bhatnagar on Instagram, showed how he went to Antwerp, the world's diamond capital, to get a ring for his partner, and then prepared a dance number with his friends before surprising his girlfriend.

In the clip, Mr Bhatnagar said that he wanted to do something special for his girlfriend which is why he decided to fly to Antwerp to buy a diamond ring. Once he reached the Belgium city, he researched and purchased the ring after seeing some options. When he returned home, Mr Bhatnagar then gathered his friends and family to make a big proposal. He booked an auditorium and prepared a dance number with his friends before surprising his partner.

"If she's important to you, show her. Yay! She said yes," Mr Bhatnagar wrote in the caption of the post. He shared the clip on January 5, and since then it has accumulated more than 24,000 likes and over 339,000 views.

Internet users flooded the comment section with all kinds of wholesome reactions. "This is so cute!! Congratulations," wrote one user. "Those efforts >>>" said another.

A third user commented, "So wholesome," while a fourth added, "This is so beautiful".

Meanwhile, speaking on extravagant proposals, previously a video of a man proposing to his girlfriend mid-air on an Air India flight had gone viral online. The video was posted on LinkedIn by user Ramesh Kotnana and it showed the man going down on one knee to propose to the woman, who is taken aback by the romantic gesture.

The clip delighted the internet users as they gave thumbs up to the man for his effort. Some users even called it "true love" and appreciated how other people on the flight celebrated the occasion.

