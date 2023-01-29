Viral Video: Taiwanese Group's Energetic Performance On 'Kala Chashma' Wows Internet

The short video was originally created by @jdweddingvideo.

It has been months, but the 'Kala Chashma' trend refuses to die down. From social media influencers to celebrities to commoners, the trend has captivated all, making them groove to the music. It all started when the Norwegian dance group Quick Style took the internet by storm with their popular choreography of the Bollywood song at a wedding. Now, once again, the same choreography performed by a Taiwanese dance group at a wedding has gone viral online.

In a video shared on Instagram by user @ulzzang.mr one can see the group grooving to Badshah's 'Kala Chashma' from the movie 'Baar Baar Dekho'. The short clip begins with a group of men entering the wedding hall and dancing to the song. Moments later, a woman in a blue gown walks into the hall and starts energetically dancing with them. People around the group cheer for them and record their energy-filled performance on their phones as well.

Watch the video below:

The short video was originally created by @jdweddingvideo and was posted on Instagram last year in October. It was reshared on January 7 by user @ulzzang.mr, and since then it has accumulated more than 438,000 likes and over two million views.

In the comment section of the post, users dropped all kinds of reactions. While some called their performance "amazing", others pointed out that nowadays weddings are just incomplete without Bollywood music.

Viral Video | Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of Futuristic Mobility Device, Explains Its Utility In Rescue Ops

"I love this generation. Nowadays, music is literally breaking all types of stereotypes and language barriers. This is amazing," wrote one user. "I don't understand what it's about, but I love that aptitude they have when dancing," said another.

A third user commented, "This is what it means when I say - language is not a barrier." "Literally I watched it for 16 times," added fourth.

Featured Video Of The Day "In 1962...": S Jaishankar's China Dig At Rahul Gandhi On "Territory Loss"