Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of Futuristic Mobility Device, Explains Its Utility In Rescue Ops

Anand Mahindra is widely followed on Twitter and often shares interesting content to entertain as well as educate the users. His timeline is a treat to watch. On Saturday, the industrialist shared a video of a "futuristic mobility machine" - a jet suit. According to him, it could greatly help the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in its rescue operations.

In the video shared by Mr Mahindra on Twitter, a person wearing a "jet suit" can be seen carrying a human from the ground to a hilly terrain. The suit comprises of a jet engine and controllers to his hands. The video was originally shared by Machine Pix. According to the user, "Jet Suit Paramedic" is a project of "collaboration between Gravity Industries and the Great North Air Ambulance Service (that) has resulted in an unparalleled test of human flight, pushing the boundaries of emergency response." The human flight took place at the Lake District in the United Kingdom.

"Another futuristic mobility machine which won't soon be a mass commuting device but will have powerful niche applications. The Jetsuit could transform rescue ops. Would like to see it deployed by @NDRFHQ," reads the caption of the post.

Another futuristic mobility machine which won't soon be a mass commuting device but will have powerful niche applications. The Jetsuit could transform rescue ops. Would like to see it deployed by @NDRFHQpic.twitter.com/rz5gUzy6AR — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 28, 2023

Since being shared, the post has amassed 3.5 lakh views and seven thousand likes.

"Amazing... could be a lifesaver for rescue operations in geographically remote hill locations," said a user.

A second person said, "Agreed sir... This would be highly useful for our #indianarmy patrolling in high mountains in #kargil , #lehladakh"

"Agree! Accidents especially in inaccessible terrain,during flash floods,cloudbursts,fires in high-rise as well as at locations offering adventure sports like bungee jumping,zip liners tourist spots offering cable car and many others," said another user.

A fourth person said, "Wish if it could work at Siachen. Our soldiers would get so much relief."

