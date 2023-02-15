Watch: Romantic Beach Proposal Goes Wrong After Girlfriend Drops The Ring

The social media users flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages

A marriage proposal in a romantic beach setting went horribly wrong when the bride-to-be dropped the ring in the sand. The picturesque beach proposal quickly took a dramatic turn. The video of the incident is going viral on the internet.

The man named Zay surprised his partner Sai by putting together a beautiful ambience. It included a red carpet, and candles at Coogee Beach in Sydney, Australia. He even put out a massive 'Marry Me' sign on the beach. He had arranged an event planner for the proposal day.

The video captured everything from Zay getting down on one knee, asking the million-dollar question, and Sai saying yes to losing the ring in the thick sand.

Sai told Sky News Australia that the ring was loose. "The ring was loose and it flew off my finger after wearing it for about five minutes." However, the ring was found.

In the caption, Sai wrote, "Pro tip from my fiance: don't propose with a loose ring on the sand. Knew we'd end up on Tiktok and news."

Watch the video here:

The social media users flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. A user wrote, "What an amazing memory!"

Another user wrote, "Lol (Laugh out loud) so cute and funny at the same time."

"It's one to remember haha," the third user commented.

Featured Video Of The Day For Assam Crackdown On Child Marriages, Tough Questions By High Court