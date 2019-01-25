Chinese Companies Offer 'Dating Leave' To Single Women Over 30

The employees will also have the option to extend their leaves.

Offbeat | | Updated: January 25, 2019 12:47 IST
Women employees over 30 are being offered dating leave by two companies in China.


Two companies in China are offering extra time off during the Lunar New Year to unmarried women employees over the age of 30. According to South China Morning Post, two companies behind a Song dynasty-themed tourist attraction in eastern China said unmarried women over 30 in "non-frontline" roles would be granted an extra eight days of 'dating leave' on top of the traditional seven-day break.

In China, unmarried women over the age of 30 are often regarded as "leftover women" - but today, as more and more women focus on their careers, many are opting to marry later in life.

According to Hangzhou Songcheng Performance human resources manager Huang Lei, the decision to offer employees dating leave was met with enthusiasm.

On Twitter, however, reactions were mixed

This isn't the first time Chinese organisations have taken steps to help their employees' love lives. A middle school in eastern China was recently in news for offering 'love leave' to single and childless teachers.

 

