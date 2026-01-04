Chinese Cat Rides Truck Like A Bus Conductor, Wins Hearts Online

A tuxedo cat in China has captured the hearts of social media users after videos of him riding along with his truck owner went viral. The cat has been humorously compared to a bus conductor for the way he sits comfortably in the truck, reported South China Morning Post.

The driver, from Hebei province in northern China and nicknamed Xiangzi, calls his eight-month-old cat Jiaozi, which means "dumpling," his best travel buddy. He shared that Jiaozi has been riding with him since he was just one month old and has grown into a 7.5-kilogram co-pilot.

Xiangzi explained that Jiaozi watches over his driving and takes care of the luggage he carries. He also said that a mat and cat litter box have been placed nearby to create a comfortable space for Jiaozi.

In the video, Jiaozi can be seen sitting near the front window, his paws resting on the handrail, enjoying the view outside, despite the rough road. In some videos, he is also seen holding the handrail and licking catnip nearby.

The videos quickly went viral on Xiangzi's social media account, which has 60,000 followers. His two most popular videos have already received 1.4 million and 630,000 likes, respectively, and have delighted viewers across the country.