11-Year-Old In China Saves Pocket Money For Six Months To Buy Birthday Gift For His Mother, Touches Shopkeeper

A small act of love by a young boy in China moved many people and quickly spread online. By saving tiny amounts of money over a long time, the boy showed care for his mother in a simple but powerful way, reported the South China Morning Post.

A Chinese primary school student saved his pocket money for six months to give his mother a pair of shoes on her birthday. He kept adding every yuan, and his sentiment touched the hearts of the shop owner as well as millions of Internet users.

This 11-year-old boy from Hebei province in northern China went to a shoe store one day. He had a stack of one-yuan notes in his hands and expressed his desire to buy shoes for his mother.

She said the gift was for her mother's birthday so that she could wear them on her daily commute, as she had noticed that her mother was still using old and worn out shoes.

The total amount of these notes was about 200 yuan, which he had accumulated from his pocket money since May last year.

The shopkeeper gave him white sports shoes and also gave him a special discount, after which the boy finally paid a little more than 100 yuan.

Local media later tracked down the child, who was identified as Zhang.

Zhang said that he got this amount from the money he got from his grandmother to buy breakfast every week.

After this, Zhang's mother shared a video of herself wearing the shoes. She said that she was extremely surprised to receive this gift and expressed her gratitude to both her son and the shop owner.