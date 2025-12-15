Chinese Billionaire Has Over 100 Surrogate Children In US. Here's What He Wants

A Chinese gaming billionaire has fathered more than 100 children through surrogacy agencies in the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported after verifying many social media posts and reports. The billionaire's name is Xu Bo, founder of the online gaming company Duoyi, who has expressed his desire to create a sprawling family dynasty.

Calling himself "China's first father," the billionaire, who in 2023 publicly stated his intention to sire at least "50 high-quality sons" (only boys, because they're superior to girls) to take over his business. In the same year, US family court Judge Amy Pellman had denied Xu's parentage petition in Los Angeles, a case which was never reported. Later, a social media post on one of the Weibo accounts linked to him said he had successfully appealed.

As per the report, accounts linked to Xu have written on Weibo that "Having more children can solve all problems", and also fantasised about Xu's children marrying Elon Musk's children.

What did his former partner say?

In another report, his ex-girlfriend, Tang Jing, alleged that he has fathered over 300 children, and the pair are engaged in a custody battle over two daughters. Xu said that he had transferred 819 million yuan (US$115 million) to Tang, and she has returned only 515 million yuan (US$72 million). As per Xu, Tang still owes him 300 million yuan, forcing him to file a lawsuit in 2024.

"Over the past decade or so, the expenses required to maintain and care for this large family of 300 children have been enormous. The vast majority of the money I received went towards our daily living costs during that time," she wrote in a social media post as reported by the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

She further noted that the 300 children do not have household registration, and the number is not exaggerated; instead, it "might even be undercounted".

Meanwhile, in a statement on Weibo at the time, Duoyi Network said the 300 figure was wrong. "After many years of effort" through surrogacy in the US, Xu has "only a little over 100" children. As per the report, many of these children are living in a home in Irvine, California, cared for by nannies.

Xu's surrogacy plans sparked controversy and criticism, particularly in China, where surrogacy is banned domestically, with many elites and billionaires going outside of the country to quietly have US-born babies.