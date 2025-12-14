Frenchman Cycles 18,000 Km To China To Raise Awareness For Lyme Disease

A young cyclist from France has attracted wide attention in China after completing an extraordinary journey across continents. At 24, Killian Le Guyader cycled around 18,000 kilometres from his hometown in France to China, turning his long-time Silk Road dream into reality, reported South China Morning Post.

His journey across more than 30 countries has inspired many with its message of determination and hope.

Le Guyader began his cycling journey at the beginning of the year from the northwestern French city of Rennes. After months of continuous travel, he recently reached China, completing one of the most memorable achievements of his life.

Upon arriving in China, Le Guyader described the journey as the most important experience of his life and a major personal achievement. He dedicated his achievement to those suffering from Lyme disease and other chronic illnesses.

Having battled Lyme disease for three years himself, Le Guyader said he understands how painful and exhausting treatment can be. He hoped his story would inspire others to believe that dreams can be achieved even while battling illness.

According to French media, Le Guyader graduated from a French university in 2023. He worked for eight months to raise funds for this trip. A lover of adventure books, Le Guyader said that the Silk Road has always fascinated him, and this became the biggest inspiration for his long journey.

Le Guyader cycled alone for nearly 10,000 kilometers across Europe and Asia. He was accompanied by a friend in Turkey and Georgia, but after that, he traveled alone again to China. Bad weather and difficult terrain were his biggest challenges. In some areas, he had to travel at altitudes exceeding 3,000 meters.

At the age of 14, Le Guyader contracted Lyme disease after being bitten by a tick in the forest. The disease weakened him so much that even everyday tasks became difficult. It took him months and even years to fully recover, after which he gradually regained his strength.

During the trip, he shared his experiences of remote areas like the vast deserts of Uzbekistan. He explained that in such places, he had to rely solely on himself for everything. Given his past health struggles, traversing these paths was extremely special for him.

This was Le Guyader's first trip to China. After spending six weeks there, he returned to France by plane in early December. The entire trip cost approximately 15,000 euros (approximately Rs 15,85,228). He received partial support for this trip from a French bank, the local council, and several organizations.

Le Guyader's journey is a shining example of perseverance and strong will, demonstrating that with self-confidence and faith in dreams, even the most formidable personal challenges can be overcome.