China Mall Uses Transparent Toilet Glass To Catch Smokers, Sparks Online Buzz

A shopping centre in southern China has come up with an unusual way to stop people from smoking inside public toilets, and it is getting a lot of attention online, reported the South China Morning Post.

The new move has been introduced at the men's toilet cubicles in Shenzhen's Shuibei International Centre and Shuibei Jinzuo Building, two jewellery shopping malls in Guangdong province. The idea began trending on social media on December 16 and quickly drew widespread reactions.

The toilet cubicle doors are fitted with special glass that is normally foggy. However, as soon as the system detects smoke, the power is turned off within a few seconds. The glass then becomes clear, revealing the person smoking inside the cubicle.

To alert people about this system, shopping centers have posted a notice on the doors. It reads, "The glass will turn transparent if you smoke. Hold your urge to smoke if you don't want to become famous online."

Shenzhen has strict regulations on smoking in indoor public places, and both shopping centers are smoke-free buildings. However, this move is not universally accepted. Some have expressed concerns that transparent glass could compromise personal privacy.