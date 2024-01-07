China Boy, 4, Gifts Gold Bars As ''Engagement Gift'' To A Girl In His Class

The story has sparked amusement and laughter on social media

Needless to say, children are the very epitome of purity and innocence. In one such incident that unfolded in China, a little boy gave gold bars worth US$15,000 (approximately Rs 12 lakh) to a girl in his nursery school class as an ''engagement'' gift, South China Morning Post reported.

The amusing incident happened on December 22, in Guang'an, Sichuan province, southwestern China, when the little girl excitedly showed the extraordinary gift to her parents at home. Shocked and confused, the girl's parent told her to return the gift to her classmate the next day. They also contacted the boy's family, who apologised and told them that they had informed their son that the gold bars were kept for his future wife.

''The boy's parents said they had told their son that the gold bars were intended for his future wife, but they didn't expect him to secretly take them out and give them to our daughter,'' the girl's mother said.

She also urged other parents to be vigilant so that something like that does not happen to their children.

Meanwhile, the story has sparked amusement and laughter online, and internet users loved the adorable friendship that the two children share. Some also shared similar anecdotes.

One user said, ''This little boy has guts, just casually giving away 200 grams of gold like that.'' Another commented, ''My mother-in-law just gave me a bracelet, and my son asked if he could give it to a classmate because he thought it looked nice. I suppose I should be ‘grateful' he thought to ask me first.''

A third said, ''In the first year, my daughter's classmate, a boy, gave her 200 yuan in cash. I promptly returned the money to the boy's parents that same evening.''

Last year in May, a young boy in China took a gold bangle belonging to his mother to give to a girl at his kindergarten. The boy's mother said his teacher warned her to “watch out” for her jewellery after her son was caught. When the mother asked the boy why he took the bangle, he said he wanted to give it as a gift to a girl he is friends with at his kindergarten.

