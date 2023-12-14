Child Uses Tournament Money To Gift A Phone Worth Rs 2000 To Cook, Viral Post Melts Hearts

Ankit's heartwarming gesture is winning hearts on the internet.

A heartwarming story has surfaced on the internet which highlights the precious bond between a child and a house help. Ankit used a portion of his tournament prize money to buy a mobile phone for the family's cook. The touching narrative resonated widely, quickly going viral and leaving everyone in admiration of the innocence coupled with maturity!

The story was shared by Ankit's father, V. Balaji on X, formerly Twitter. Mr Balaji shared a picture of his son gifting the mobile phone to their cook. The caption of the post read, "Ankit has so far earned 7K by playing weekend tournaments. And today he got our Cook Saroja a mobile phone for 2K from his winnings. She has been taking care of him from when he was 6 Months. As parents @meerabalaji3107 and I can't be more happier."

See the post here:

Ankit has so far earned 7K by playing weekend tournaments. And today he got our Cook Saroja a mobile phone for 2K from his winnings. She has been taking care of him from when he was 6 Months. As parents @meerabalaji3107 and I can't be more happier. pic.twitter.com/8tVeWdxyRh — V. Balaji (@cricketbalaji1) December 13, 2023

Ankit's heartwarming gesture is winning hearts on the internet. A user wrote, "The kid is going to go a long way. A big congratulations to the parents for instilling the right set of values."

Another user wrote, "Brilliant... u guys as parents deserve a huge appaluse.. There is nothing better than "To give" to inhibit that to a kid is very very important."

"My parents taught me more about giving than about possession. This tweet fills me with gratitude and gladness. Thank you for sharing," the third user wrote.

"the joy of the giver and receiver speaks the tons of blessings. This is what our culture teaches and helps us evolve into responsible and kind-hearted citizens. Best Wishes," the fourth user expressed.

"Fantastic sentiment. Parenting in this way is the only option to build a more fulfilling, empathetic and productive society full of people who truly understand the importance of human connection, collaboration and compassion. Big ups," the fifth user wrote.