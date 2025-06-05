"Wants His Son To Become King Of Bihar": Prashant Kishor Slams Lalu Yadav

Jan Suraaj party founder Prashant Kishor hit out at former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav on Thursday, saying that while Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief has aspirations for his son, Tejaswhi Yadav to be "King of Bihar", who did not pass class 9, the children of common people are not getting jobs despite completing graduation.

Taking a swipe at the RJD chief, he said that he is only praising Lalu Yadav, and people should learn how to take care of their children from him.

"We need to learn from Lalu Prasad Yadav how to worry about children. Lalu ji's son did not pass the 9th class, but Lalu Yadav is so worried about his child that he still wants him to become the king of Bihar. When we say this, people say that we complain about him. No! We are praising Lalu Yadav," Mr Kishor said while addressing a public gathering in Bihar's Saran on Wednesday.

Mr Kishor is in Saran as part of the 'Bihar Badlav Yatra' (Journey for change in Bihar).

He further said, "You look at your condition. Your child has passed matriculation and has graduated, but still he is not getting a job, even as a peon."

Earlier on June 4, during a rally at Taraiya area in Saran, Mr Kishor said that the strong response to his rallies shows the shared frustration of the public regarding corruption, which plagues Bihar, and reflects a collective desire for change.

"It's not my personal graph that's rising -- it's the growing aspiration of the people who want to see real change in Bihar. These people gathered here are not my relatives, nor are they from my caste. They come from diverse sections of society. But what unites them is a shared frustration -- everyone is fed up with the corruption that plagues Bihar. There is a collective desire for change," Mr Kishor told reporters.

Bihar elections are expected to be held later this year in October or November, however, no official date has been announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

While the NDA, consisting of BJP, JD(U), and LJP, will be once again looking to continue their stint in Bihar, INDIA bloc, consisting of RJD, Congress, and left parties, will be looking to unseat Nitish Kumar.

