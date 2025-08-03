"Voter ID Showed By You Does Not Exist": Poll Body Notice To Tejashwi Yadav

The Election Commission -- which has refuted Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav's claim that his name is not in the draft voter list -- has now asked him to provide details of the voter ID card he had showed at a press conference yesterday to back his claim. Staunchly denying his claim, the Commission had said the EPIC number of the ID is not "officially issued".

Mr Yadav's claim had come yesterday -- a day after the Commission had published the draft electoral rolls after the hugely controversial Special Intensive Revision or SIR exercise.

Today, the Commission sent him a notice, that said: "After investigation, it was found that your name is mentioned at serial number 416 of polling station number 204 (Library Building of Bihar Animal Science University), whose EPIC number is RAB0456228. According to you, as per the quote of your press conference, your EPIC number is RAB2916120."

"According to preliminary investigation, EPIC number RAB2916120 does not appear to be officially issued. Therefore, you are requested to kindly provide the details of the mentioned EPIC card (along with the original copy of the card) mentioned by you in the press conference held on 02.08.2025 to the undersigned, so that it can be thoroughly investigated," the notice read.

At a press conference yesterday, Mr Yadav had said the Election Commission had explained the removal of 65 lakh voters as a result of deaths and migration.

"But in the list provided to us by the Election Commission, they have cleverly not given the address of any voter, no booth number, and no EPIC number, so that we cannot find out whose names have been removed from the voter list," Mr Yadav claimed.

In front of cameras, he had tried to verify his own details, using his EPIC (Elector's Photo Identity Card) number -- a unique alphanumeric code printed on voter IDs -- but said the information was not on the Commission's online portal.

EC sources, meanwhile, have claimed that CPI(ML) MP Sudama Prasad's wife has two EPIC. Sources have shared details of those EPIC cards. His party is a petitioner in the Supreme Court against SIR.