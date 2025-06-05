As Greta Thunberg Sails To Gaza, Israel's "We Are Prepared" Message

As Greta Thunberg sails toward Gaza with a boat full of humanitarian aid, Israel has declared it is "prepared" to act to prevent the flotilla's arrival, according to a senior military spokesperson.

"For this case as well, we are prepared," Israel Defence Forces (IDF) spokesman Brig General Effie Defrin told The Times of London. "We have gained experience in recent years, and we will act accordingly." He did not specify what actions the Israeli military might take.

The 22-year-old Swedish climate activist set sail on Sunday aboard the Madleen, a vessel operated by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC), carrying essential supplies for civilians in Gaza. The strip has faced a total blockade by Israel for over 90 days and has been under land, sea, and air restrictions since 2007. The aid aboard includes milk, protein bars, baby formula, diapers, flour, rice, water filters, hygiene products, and medical equipment.

The current voyage includes 12 international activists, including Ms Thunberg and Game of Thrones actor Liam Cunningham. The group said the mission was a "non-violent, direct action to challenge Israel's illegal siege and escalating war crimes."

While en route from Catania in southern Italy, the activists reported being followed by drones, believed to be operated by the Greek Coast Guard, and have called on the international community to ensure their safety.

Greta Thunberg has been actively sharing footage from the trip, including images of herself wrapped in a keffiyeh, holding a Palestinian flag, and swimming in the Mediterranean Sea.

"We are doing this because no matter what odds we are against, we have to keep trying because the moment we stop trying is when we lose our humanity," Ms Thunberg said, breaking into tears during her speech before departure.

Earlier, another vessel affiliated with the FFC was reportedly damaged shortly before arriving in Malta to pick up Ms Thunberg for a similar mission. The group accused Israel of targeting that ship with drones.