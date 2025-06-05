"2.5 Hours, No Food": Woman Slams Zomato Over Delay, Company Responds

A woman slammed food delivery giant Zomato after facing consecutive service failures while trying to order dinner, calling the platform a "headache." She raised concerns about customer experience and service accountability in today's app-driven world, despite the presence of AI tools, real-time tracking, and chat support. Zomato has responded, calling the experience "disappointing to hear."

Shrestha Paul, an Assistant Professor of English in Assam, wrote a detailed LinkedIn post, saying, "Zomato has become a headache to order from."

She placed an order for two mutton biryanis from Oudh via Zomato at 11:30 pm. What followed was a series of frustrating events for her, she said.

First, the delivery agent arrived late and delivered the wrong order. She filed a complaint with customer support, who offered her a coupon as a token of apology, which she described as a mere band-aid rather than a real solution.

Ms Paul then placed a new order, and despite sharing the location details and live assistance, the delivery agent failed to reach the correct address, her post read. "It is now 1:53 AM, nearly 2.5 hours later, and not only do we not have our food, but we've had to stay up, coordinate, follow up, and be disappointed twice," she wrote.

"Refunds do not fill a stomach, Zomato," she added. Concluding her post, she doubted whether Zomato could be trusted at all. Ms Paul questioned, "Dear Zomato - your platform can handle peak orders, but can it handle trust?"

The post quickly caught Zomato's attention, who apologised for its service and requested her to share the contact details to investigate further.

Zomato commented, "Hi Shrestha, your experience truly matters to us, and it's disappointing to hear that it didn't meet expectations this time. Please help us with your registered mobile number over private message so that we can check what went wrong here.

This was not the first time Zomato's service came under scrutiny. Earlier, a woman ordered vegetarian food from the food giant but ended up receiving non-vegetarian food. Nirupama Singh posted a video of the dish on her plate, which looked like a piece of chicken.