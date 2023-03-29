As New UPI Rules Are Announced, Users' Queries Trigger Meme Fest

Customers won't have to pay any additional fees for using UPI yet.

In India, UPI (Unified Payments Interface) is the most preferred payment system for users to transfer money between bank accounts instantly, using their mobile phones. That is why, many were confused and full of questions after The National Payments Corporation of India announced an interchange fee on UPI transactions of over Rs 2,000 made through Prepaid Payment Instruments from April 1.

As soon as the news was announced, social media users took to their accounts to vent and express their displeasure. However, the NPCI soon clarified that the new fee is only applicable to merchant transactions made through prepaid payment instruments.

The fee will not apply for person-to-person transactions or person-to-merchant transactions between a bank and the prepaid wallet. Some examples of wallets include Paytm Wallet, PhonePe Wallet, Amazon Pay, Freecharge Wallet, etc. Simply put, customers won't have to pay any additional fees for using UPI.

The Internet was deluged with hilarious memes, only to gradually settle after the government's clarification. #UPIcharges and #UPIPayments were among the top trends on Twitter.

Here are some tweets that are doing the rounds on social media:

#UPIcharges#UPIPayments



Govt levy 1.1 % fee on #UPI Transactions above Rs 2000



Le UPI users be like:- pic.twitter.com/31JANVSJ1J — Anushka Singh Rawat (@AnuRawat01) March 29, 2023

#UPIcharges

UPI merchant transactions of more than Rs 2,000 to be charged at 1.1 per cent starting April 1



Me who don't even own bank balance of Rs 2,000 :- pic.twitter.com/krnLs5JIX2 — 마륵 타망 ⚡⚡ (@_Marktamang) March 29, 2023

Indians to Govt when the govt announced they are going out o charge for UPI from now on. #UPIchargespic.twitter.com/UD3Na6BKPD — 👑Che_ಕೃಷ್ಣ🇮🇳💛❤️ (@ChekrishnaCk) March 29, 2023

Reality about #UPIcharges



UPI linked to banks are not chargeable. UPI linked to wallets are chargeable.



But some ppl be like: pic.twitter.com/hloHJmtzfb — Kadak (@kadak_chai_) March 29, 2023

In August last year, the Finance Ministry stated that UPI is a digital public good and that it was not considering levying any charges on transactions made through it.

''UPI is a digital public good with immense convenience for the public & productivity gains for the economy. There is no consideration in Govt to levy any charges for UPI services. The concerns of the service providers for cost recovery have to be met through other means,'' the ministry tweeted.