"Chaar Jam Yatra": Ex-Infosys CFO's Post On Bengaluru's Traffic Congestion Sparks Discussion

Bengaluru is infamous for its traffic and hours-long traffic jams. Rapid urbanisation, poor planning, and limited public transport options are just some reasons why people find the city's roads choked daily during peak rush hours. In the face of this, Mohandas Pai, Economist and former Infosys CFO, shared a viral image jokingly advertising a "4-day, 3-night Bangalore Tourism" package featuring the city's most traffic-jammed points - Outer Ring Road, Silk Board Junction, Marathahalli, and HSR Layout - as tourist destinations.

Reacting to the picture, Mr Pai expressed his frustration with the city's infrastructure. Calling it "a sad joke on Bengaluru," he wrote, "At least we have a sense of humour about our suffering and an uncaring government."

A sad joke on Bengaluru. At least we have a sense of humour about our suffering and an uncaring govt. pic.twitter.com/dvKkrPYXh7 — Mohandas Pai (@TVMohandasPai) March 12, 2025

Mr Pai's post triggered mixed reactions online. While some users found Mr Pai's post humorous, others were not amused. Some users also saw the post as another round of criticism from Mr Pai.

"You have been posting so many rants... What is your solution to Bengaluru's traffic problems? Build tunnels, elevated roads, flyovers, underpasses? Please come up with some practical suggestions, would be far more useful," commented one user.

"I take that yatra everyday and couldn't express my feelings any better," jokingly said another.

"Industry and Industry Titans should advocate Hybrid working or more Work from Home working. This will facilitate Bangalore employees to take at least one trip to the Char Dham. Otherwise it will only be Char Jams every single day!" suggested one user.

Also Read | Indian Entrepreneur Comes Across Uber Driver With $15 Million Net Worth, His Story Stuns Internet

"Its the people of Bengaluru who are responsible for this, each on of us eases or messes the traffic. Careless citizens outcome is horrible traffic on roads !!! Sad we don't have the seriousness of following traffic rules," expressed another.

"Finally Banglore folks came out of weather bubble and are raising voice against the mess in the city!" wrote one user.

"Sir that sense of humour is common for us. In TN too, we have Vadivelu / Vivek memes or comedy for every trying / troubling situation & that's what keeps us going," shared another.