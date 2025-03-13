Indian Entrepreneur Comes Across Uber Driver With $15 Million Net Worth, His Story Stuns Internet

A startup founder recently took to X to share an interesting anecdote about an Uber driver he met in the United States. In his post, Vineeth K, the founder of Deals Dhamaka, shared about his surprising encounter with the Uber driver, who happened to be a retired senior executive with a net worth of $15 million. He revealed that the man was a former senior C-suite executive who worked at a prominent oil company based in the Middle East. Over the years, he accumulated substantial assets, however, Mr Vineet revealed that the man continues to work to keep himself engaged and avoid boredom.

In his post, the founder shared that the Uber driver has 2 houses in the US valued at $1.5 million and an additional real estate worth 3.5 million euros in Bulgaria. His three children are well established - one works as a lawyer in London, while the other two are professional football players in a European team. "He is just staying in the US as his wife is still working. They have a net worth of 15M$ (and are) still working. He was just bored and hence driving uber," Mr Vineeth shared.

Take a look at the post below:

Met an uber driver today,



He worked as a Sr.executive in middle-east based oil company, have 2 houses 1.5M$ in the US, 3.5M Euros in Bulgaria, 3 kids settled - Lawyer in London, 2 of them in football team in EU.



He is just staying in the US as his wife is still working. They… — Vineeth K (@DealsDhamaka) March 11, 2025

Since being shared, Mr Vineeth's post has accumulated more than 80,000 views and several likes. In the comments section, several people were astounded at the story, while some pointed out that most people would hesitate about opening up about something so personal as their net worth to a stranger.

"That's mind boggling - for someone who now drives an uber ! Kudos - maybe there is a lesson in there ( even if we don't own homes in USA & Bulgaria and net worth of $15 mill)," wrote one user. "That's one way to "drive" passive income. Guess Uber is just a hobby for him at this point!" commented another.

"That is a lot to share with a stranger on an uber ride, especially the financial numbers," pointed out one user.

Some users also shared similar anecdotes. "I had similar experience once. My flight hit a tech snag and they sent us all home for that night. My driver was a Punjabi who has some 10M in his portfolio. I had a $20 bill and I told him that I'm not sure if I've to tip him, to which he said you are tipping for my hard work," one user wrote.

"Super rich Arabs drive uber for recreation. Met one in Riyadh, guy drove a Prosche, impeccably dressed and smelling expensive perfume. The ride was some 11 Riyals," shared another.