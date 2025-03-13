Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Indian Entrepreneur Comes Across Uber Driver With $15 Million Net Worth, His Story Stuns Internet

Vineeth K, the founder of Deals Dhamaka, shared about his surprising encounter with the Uber driver, who happened to be a retired senior executive with a net worth of $15 million.

Read Time: 3 mins
Share
Indian Entrepreneur Comes Across Uber Driver With $15 Million Net Worth, His Story Stuns Internet
Mr Vineeth's post has accumulated more than 80,000 views. (Representative pic)

A startup founder recently took to X to share an interesting anecdote about an Uber driver he met in the United States. In his post, Vineeth K, the founder of Deals Dhamaka, shared about his surprising encounter with the Uber driver, who happened to be a retired senior executive with a net worth of $15 million. He revealed that the man was a former senior C-suite executive who worked at a prominent oil company based in the Middle East. Over the years, he accumulated substantial assets, however, Mr Vineet revealed that the man continues to work to keep himself engaged and avoid boredom. 

In his post, the founder shared that the Uber driver has 2 houses in the US valued at $1.5 million and an additional real estate worth 3.5 million euros in Bulgaria. His three children are well established - one works as a lawyer in London, while the other two are professional football players in a European team. "He is just staying in the US as his wife is still working. They have a net worth of 15M$ (and are) still working. He was just bored and hence driving uber," Mr Vineeth shared. 

Take a look at the post below: 

Since being shared, Mr Vineeth's post has accumulated more than 80,000 views and several likes. In the comments section, several people were astounded at the story, while some pointed out that most people would hesitate about opening up about something so personal as their net worth to a stranger. 

"That's mind boggling - for someone who now drives an uber ! Kudos - maybe there is a lesson in there ( even if we don't own homes in USA & Bulgaria and net worth of $15 mill)," wrote one user. "That's one way to "drive" passive income. Guess Uber is just a hobby for him at this point!" commented another. 

"That is a lot to share with a stranger on an uber ride, especially the financial numbers," pointed out one user. 

Also Read | Brainster Founder Faces Backlash For Offering $0 Pay For A 10-Hour-A-Day Internship

Some users also shared similar anecdotes. "I had similar experience once. My flight hit a tech snag and they sent us all home for that night. My driver was a Punjabi who has some 10M in his portfolio. I had a $20 bill and I told him that I'm not sure if I've to tip him, to which he said you are tipping for my hard work," one user wrote. 

"Super rich Arabs drive uber for recreation. Met one in Riyadh, guy drove a Prosche, impeccably dressed and smelling expensive perfume. The ride was some 11 Riyals," shared another. 

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Uber Driver, Deals Dhamaka Founder Vineeth K, Uber Driver In US
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now