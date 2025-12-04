CEO Backs Struggling Developer From Mathura, Now He's A Core Team Asset

In a time when rapid hiring and firing is common in the startup world, entrepreneur Harshil Tomar, CEO and Co-Founder of early-stage tech company DreamLaunch, is taking a different route. He recently shared an inspiring story on X (formerly Twitter) about a developer from Mathura who, despite early challenges, has grown to become one of the company's most trusted team members.

Tomar explained that the developer, who goes by @git_cuber, lacked experience in soft skills and logical problem-solving, particularly when it came to debugging and handling edge cases. Rather than letting him go, Tomar and his team chose to invest time and guidance - sitting with him through complex problems and fostering a collaborative learning environment.

So we are working with this amazing developer based out of Mathura ( @git_cuber )



Extremely sweet guy and hardworking



But he needed work on Soft Skills and Logic building



I would often have to sit with him to debug things and deep-dive into issues. I don't blame him much tbh,… pic.twitter.com/jLF0nRlVtd — Harshil Tomar (@Hartdrawss) December 3, 2025

Now, the developer works in a close-knit team of five at the company, tackling problems collectively. "He is one of our most trusted team members," wrote Tomar, adding that they already have strong future plans for him.

Tomar emphasised that DreamLaunch doesn't believe in firing unless absolutely necessary, stating that "with the right polish, people can be superb team members." The story has resonated with many online, showcasing the value of mentorship, empathy, and long-term thinking in building strong tech teams.