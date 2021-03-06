Social media has made celebrities more accessible than ever before. Where once people stood in lines for hours to wait for an autograph or purchased magazines to read their favourite actor's interview, stars today reach out to their fan base through the help of social media platforms like Instagram. Nowadays, a number of celebs use Instagram to stay in touch with fans, share updates about their life and upcoming projects, and even reveal their beauty and fitness secrets.

Here are some celebrity-approved workout and wellness tips to help you stay healthy and glowing:

Malaika Arora, a huge fitness enthusiast, took to Instagram to share the correct way of doing 'Anulom Vilom'. "Anulom Vilom Pranayama is also known as Alternate Nostril Breathing Technique," she wrote, adding that this breathing exercise helps boost memory, strengthens the immune system, regulates blood pressure and relieves stress.

Tennis star Sania Mirza, who has spoken about her post-pregnancy fitness and weight loss journey, also shared an Instagram post providing a glimpse into her workout routine.

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra is all about eating well. A huge advocate of eating fresh and nutritious food, Shilpa Shetty often shares healthy recipes on Instagram. This time, she shared a recipe for a "fantastic immunity booster" in the form of Tomato Celery Juice. A good source of Vitamin C, it can help fight several diseases and is great for anti-ageing.

Tired after all the exercising and cooking? Wellness is as much about self care as it is about working out and eating well - so kick back and pamper yourself with a luxurious face mask, courtesy Mira Rajput Kapoor. "Breeze through 15 minutes to brighter and refreshed skin," she wrote while providing step-by-step instructions to whip up a face mask using rose water and wild turmeric.

What do you think? Let us know using the comments section.