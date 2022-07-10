Caught On Camera: Plane Dodges Traffic, Makes Emergency Landing On Busy US Highway

The pilot has been praised for his "outstanding" landing.

A pilot recently made an emergency landing on a busy highway in the United States and a video from a camera placed on the wing captured the incredible moment.

According to FoxNews, on July 3, pilot Vicent Fraser was flying a single-engine aircraft with his father-in-law when he was forced to land on a four-lane highway in North Carolina as his plane's engine began to fail. Taking to Facebook, the Swain County Sheriff's Office shared the footage that was taken from Mr Fraser's perspective as he made the tense landing.

Watch the video below:

In the clip, the plane appears to fly low to the ground, hovering over several cars before making contact with the road and barely missing a string of power lines. Eventually, Mr Fraser was able to land the plane smoothly, veering off the highway to a side street.

In the caption of the social media post, the Swain County Sheriff's Office praised the pilot's “outstanding” landing and noted how Mr Fraser was able to weave around the power lines. “What an OUTSTANDING job and no injuries. AMAZING! If you look closely at 0:20 you will see the power lines the pilot was able to avoid. There were so many things that could have been catastrophic but they didn't happen,” the post read.

Vincent Fraser is a Marine veteran from Florida and he only recently acquired his pilot's license. He has about a year's worth of solo flying experience.

Recalling the moment, Mr Fraser told WINK News, “It was just, I had to save Jeff (Mr Fraser's father-in-law), that's my objective was to save our lives, and save the people on the ground and with as little damage as possible.”

Coming back to the dramatic video, the clip has received over 700,000 views and over 5,000 likes. Internet users praised the new pilot for his incredible job. One user wrote, “That was amazing! They drove the plane on the highway better than most drive cars on the highway!” Another said, “Thank god everyone is safe. Great job from the pilot and all the cars on the road. Amazing.” “Incredible skill and luck on that one. Great job pilot!” added third.