Video: 2 Cops Brave Strong Currents To Rescue Man In Maharashtra

The courage of the two officials was lauded by thousands on social media.

A video of two police officials braving strong currents to rescue a man in Maharashtra has gone viral on social media.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Member of Parliament Supriya Sule shared the clip on Twitter on Saturday.

The video shows two police officials, Constables Saddam Shaikh and Ajit Pokare, from Dattawadi in Pune, jumping into a stream near Bagul Udyan in Shivane village to rescue a man being swept away by strong currents.

"Dattawadi,Pune Police Constable Saddam Shaikh and Ajit Pokare rescued a man who was being swept away in a stream near Bagul Udyan in Shivane.Risking their own lives,the courage shown by the two is commendable!We are proud of the Maharashtra Police!" Ms Sule wrote on Twitter.

Dattawadi,Pune Police Constable Saddam Shaikh and Ajit Pokare rescued a man who was being swept away in a stream near Bagul Udyan in Shivane.Risking their own lives,the courage shown by the two is commendable!We are proud of the Maharashtra Police! @PuneCityPolice@DGPMaharashtrahttps://t.co/4iLWbOppDr — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) July 9, 2022

Maharashtra has been in the grips of an intense monsoon, with floods being reported in several districts of the state.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has put all the districts on high alert and is monitoring the situation. The chief minister directed the officials to make all arrangements, including the shifting of people living in vulnerable areas.

Taking precaution, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 17 teams in areas of Maharashtra that have reported heavy to very heavy rainfall.