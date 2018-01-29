Caught On Camera: Elephant Crosses China-Laos Border During Morning Walk

Footage captured shows the elephant comfortably crossing the border railing to get into Laos.
According to CCTV+, the incident took place on Saturday as the elephant strolled to Luang Namtha in Laos.
According to ABC News, soldiers on duty immediately dispatched two teams to look for the elephant and asked nearby residents to keep a watchful eye.
"It's winter now and there's not a lot of food in the forest areas. We often see wild elephants hunting for food in nearby villages," said Li Zhifu, a soldier with Chahe border-crossing checkpoint.
"The elephant has now returned to the forest safe and sound."
People on social media, meanwhile, can't stop marveling at the well-travelled elephant:
