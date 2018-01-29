Caught On Camera: Elephant Crosses China-Laos Border During Morning Walk

The elephant was caught on camera crossing into Laos from China.

Watching an elephant cross the border from China into Laos at 4:30 in the morning was the soulful content that I did not know I needed - Julio (@VForVillegas) January 28, 2018

Wild Asian elephant strolls across China-Laos border -

i wonder what the elephats real nationality is ?

what language and passport was he carrying, lol

https://t.co/cepLgvCwds via @ABCNews - Douglas (@Ddouglas1973) January 29, 2018

Watch how a wild elephant decided to cross the border from China to Laos... twice. - pointerlu (@pointerlu) January 28, 2018