Cat's $400 Vet Visit Ends With A Diagnosis, Internet Reacts

After a costly trip to the vet, one pet owner finally discovered the real reason behind their pet's strange behaviour, and the internet cannot stop laughing and reacting. In a viral Reddit post shared earlier in December by user u/LilaFowler88, the owner posted a photo of their orange cat lying on a veterinarian's table, pressed close to the wall as if it was trying to hide. The caption explained the surprising outcome of the visit, saying, “$400 vet visit later, turns out this big doofus has separation anxiety.”

This post quickly went viral online, resonating with many pet owners. According to Cats Protection, while cats are often considered more independent than dogs, they too can experience stress or anxiety related to loneliness. This can occur when their daily routine is suddenly disrupted or if they are not used to being left alone, reported Newsweek.

Symptoms in cats experiencing this distress can include restlessness, excessive meowing, increased nervousness, loss of appetite, hiding, urinating or defecating outside the litter box, destructive behaviour, and in severe cases, vomiting or diarrhea. Cats Protection advises that if any behavioural changes are observed, a veterinarian should be consulted first to rule out any underlying medical conditions.

Check Out The Post Here:

To help cats cope with separation anxiety, owners are advised to maintain a consistent routine for feeding and playtime. Providing toys, puzzle feeders, boxes, or climbing structures can help keep them occupied while alone. Playing with them before leaving the house and gradually increasing the duration of their alone time can also be beneficial.

Additionally, providing a safe outdoor space, leaving on soft background noise, and using pheromone diffusers are also considered helpful. Owners are also encouraged to remain calm when leaving the house and to introduce changes gradually, especially if their routine is changing after a long period of being at home.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users have given mixed reactions to the post. One user commented, "At least your cat stays hydrated."

Another user noted, "What were the symptoms that made you take him in?? I also have a Velcro ginge."