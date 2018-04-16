Car Flips After Hitting Divider. Then Driver Emerges From Wreckage Unhurt

The incident took place on April 10 in China's Liuzhou City. The footage shows the speeding car driving onto the divider and knocking down two road signs and a lamp post in the process. The black sedan is then seen flipping twice before it lands on the divider. Seconds later, the driver steps out of the vehicle.
A picture of the car taken after the accident shows the damage caused to the vehicle and it's enough to make anyone shudder.
Watch the video and let it be a reminder that drinking and driving is never an option.
Comments
Truly a miraculous escape for this lucky driver.
