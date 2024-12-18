"Car Came From Junkyard": X User Slams Uber India For Poor Condition Of Vehicles, Company Reacts

A man recently took to X to call out ride-hailing app Uber for the poor condition of its vehicles in India. In his post, user Rohit Arora shared a picture of the shabby, dusty and poorly maintained cab he booked via Uber. Frustrated by the state of the vehicle, Mr Arora said that the car appeared to come straight from a "junkyard". In the following posts, he also stated that he did not ask for a "Mercedes with an infotainment system" but was simply expecting basic sanitation.

Sharing the picture of the car, Mr Arora wrote, "Uber has no standard in India. It looks like the car came from junkyard." He also tagged the official account of Uber India, Uber Support and Uber.

Uber has no standard in India. It looks like the car came from junkyard. @Uber_India @Uber_Support @Uber pic.twitter.com/10Xo0pgw5O — Rohit Arora (@_arorarohit_) December 16, 2024

In the following posts, Mr Arora clarified that he owns a car but many times books Uber Priority or Premiere because of urgency. Commenting on the state of the cab, he said, "Yes it is the issue with India but it is also Uber responsibility to inspect the vehicles and check what are they allowing. It is pretty common around the world except India. Since I am talking about different countries thats why uber (not Ola or Blu)."

Mr Arora also wrote, "I didn't ask for a Mercedes with an amazing infotainment system. All I care about is cleanliness and hygiene. That doesn't require money but small effort."

Responding to Mr Arora's post, Uber India Support asked for details of the ride. "We would like to review this as soon as possible, Rohit. Please share your registered contact number and email address via direct message, along with the exact date and time of the trip, and we will get back to you promptly," the company wrote.

Meanwhile, Mr Arora's post also caught the attention of social media users. "Stopped giving them 5 stars a while ago. Averaging about 3 now. They'll strive for better when their ratings drop!" commented one user.

"Not just condition of the cars, their driver's attitude, services and it results into harrasment of passengers. I went through one of the worst experiences at Delhi T3 Terminal Uber pickup point," shared another.

"Totally agree. Not to mention that I literally have to give an 'interview' before the cab driver arrives: Where do you want to go? Will you pay by cash? Will you go offline? The AC won't be turned on... and so on. Once, I even found an Uber in Bangalore with no seat foam!" commented a third user.

"Absolutely !! The service , the cars, the drivers are disgusting. Booked a premier by paying 100 extra for a short ride. Got a car with more than 5L km riden. The car was so dirty, public bus could have been better. Gave 1 star rating, got threatening calls from driver..." added one user.