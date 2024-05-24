'Can't Be The Only One': User's Tweet On Disappearing X Content Goes Viral, Gets Elon Musk's Attention

The interaction quickly went viral, sparking widespread user discussion.

Elon Musk, the tech billionaire behind SpaceX and Tesla, has once again captured online attention with his direct interaction with a user on his recently acquired social media platform, X (formerly Twitter).

The exchange began with a tweet from Xan Barksdale, a basketball coach, who highlighted a long-standing user pain point. Barksdale lamented the frustration of encountering interesting content on X that disappears upon a feed refresh, making it impossible to revisit.

"Hey Elon Musk, I love Twitter, but the worst feature by far is that every time I open the app, I see a tweet that looks interesting, then the feed refreshes and I can't ever find it again. I can't be the only person this happens to, right!?" he tweeted.

Hey @elonmusk…



I love Twitter, but the worst feature BY FAR is that every time I open the app I see a tweet that looks interesting then the feed refreshes and I can't ever find it again.



I can't be the only person this happens to, right!? — Xan Barksdale (@xanbarksdale) May 22, 2024

His tweet, expressing a sentiment likely relatable to many users, caught the eye of Musk himself. In a user-friendly response, Musk acknowledged the issue and assured users that a fix was underway. "Yeah, we're fixing this so you can scroll back to see interesting posts," he tweeted.

Yeah, we're fixing this so you can scroll back to see interesting posts — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 23, 2024

Barksdale's delight at the CEO's response was evident in his follow-up, thanking Musk. "Thanks! P.S. Your replying to this tweet just made my day!" he wrote.

Thanks!



P.S. You replying to this tweet just made my day! — Xan Barksdale (@xanbarksdale) May 23, 2024

The exchange quickly gained traction, propelling the original post to viral status. The news has sparked further discussion on the platform, with many users chiming in with their own experiences and expressing their anticipation for the promised improvement.

"Well, he is definitely speaking for all of us when he calls it "Twitter." And the worst feature is the tiny mute button that you miss half the time, and it just makes some annoying horses/-/it ad video go full screen instead of muting," commented a user.