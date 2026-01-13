Canadian Influencer Rejects Bengaluru's 'Silicon Valley' Tag, Urges Indians To Celebrate Their Cities' Uniqueness

A Canadian tech influencer, who has lived in India for over eight years, sparked a debate on social media after he called the "Silicon Valley of India" tag for Bengaluru illogical. In a video, Caleb Friesen argued that the comparison is geographically and culturally flawed and urged people to stop comparing India's regions to other countries.

Friesen pointed out how some vloggers and content creators compare places like Pondicherry to Thailand or Gulmarg to Switzerland. He argued that this kind of branding makes Indian locations seem like copies, stripping them of their unique identity. Friesen also slammed India's film industries for using Hollywood-inspired names like Bollywood and Tollywood, saying it's an unnecessary attempt to seek validation. He pointed out how countries like South Korea don't reference Hollywood in their industry names.

Friesen also called out Bengaluru being dubbed the "Silicon Valley of India," saying the comparison doesn't quite fit, especially since the city's geography is actually a plateau, not a valley. He pointed out that China, on the other hand, uses original names for its tech hubs, like Shenzhen, rather than referencing US locations.

"Every year the pink trumpet trees bloom, and every year influencers compare the city to Japan with its sakura trees. This is one example of a widespread bad habit: using derivative names/descriptions for Indian cities, landmarks, and people," he wrote on X.

Watch the video here:

"This isn't Japan, it's Bengaluru!"



Every year the pink trumpet trees bloom, and every year influencers compare the city to Japan with its sakura trees.



This is one example of a widespread bad habit: using derivative names/descriptions for Indian cities, landmarks, and people. pic.twitter.com/Pkm7w6XfvA — Caleb (@caleb_friesen) January 11, 2026

Friesen further highlighted an interaction where an X user suggested Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal that India needs a replica of Bryan Johnson. Goyal responded that India should be its authentic self, which Friesen wholeheartedly agreed with. He emphasised that India doesn't need to be compared or modelled after anything else, it simply is.

The influencer's comments have people talking about whether India's diverse regions should be celebrated for their own unique charm rather than being compared to other countries. Many users agreed that India should stop benchmarking its cities against Western ones and instead "own its identity".

One user wrote, "Absolutely right. India was first colonised for 200 years by brits and then for 100 more years, they colonized us mentally. I am so glad that I can see the changes."

Another commented, "This also shows the insecurity with other countries. Just some locations lookin like those countries doesn't make India like those countries. Just a handful of locations doesn't represent a country, but the people do. Why would anyone want to go to a replica when they have the original?"

A third user said, "Finally someone said it. We need to own our identities and not cling to Western validation."

"You said it! These days, it is common to see posts on X always comparing everything - cricket, films, achievements, and places in India, with those in other countries. Best to marvel about things, stand-alone," added a fourth.