Can You Spot A Spacewalker's Legs In Pic By NASA Astronaut? It's Not Easy

The astronaut posted a picture from a recent Russian spacewalk and posed a challenge for Twitter. All one needs to do is find the spacewalker's legs in the image shared. If you think the task at hand is easy, think again. Chances are it'll take you a while in spotting the legs.
Can you find the space-walker's legs in this photo? Russian spacewalk continues! @Space_Station. pic.twitter.com/adTF8IQO2U- Mark T. Vande Hei (@Astro_Sabot) February 2, 2018
Since being posted on February 3, the picture has collected over 2,900 'likes' and more than 600 retweets so far. The comments thread on the tweet is flooded with people saying they cannot find the legs. Many managed just fine though.
Finally!- christine marotta (@ypsi_chick) February 4, 2018
Found them! Love it- Kayla Peck (@NW_Batman) February 3, 2018
My kid's mind was blown!- Kitchen warrior (@AKitchenWarrior) February 3, 2018
What a view- jake quinn (@jakequinn1) February 3, 2018
Where is the space walker- James Kiely (@JamesKi18727456) February 3, 2018
I had to zoom in a bit but I found them!- Bryan (@BSteve_O1904) February 3, 2018
Still confused about where to look to find the hidden legs? Well, here's something that can help.
Found! pic.twitter.com/7uSouwELn5- Cristina Bandini (@cricris76) February 3, 2018
How long did it take you to find the spacewalker's legs? Tell us using the comments section below.
