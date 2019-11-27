Camila Cabello Says She Stole From Kensington Palace. Prince William, Kate Respond

Camila Cabello spoke about stealing a pencil during an interview.

Prince William and Kate have responded on Twitter to a confession of theft that took place at their home, Kensington Palace. Singer Camila Cabello had a royal confession to make about her recent visit to the Kensington Palace. The 22-year-old, who took a tour of the palace, talked about her visit on the BBC Radio 1, reports People magazine.

During the interview, she admitted that she was "triple doggy dared" by BBC's host Greg James to steal something to commemorate her visit.

Camila Cabello admitted to stealing a pencil to win the dare.

"We're about to meet William and Kate and I said, 'Steal something.' I said, 'Steal that pencil,'" James recalled.

"And I was like, 'You triple doggy dare me?'" Camila asked, to which James agreed.

"You can't do a triple doggy dare," she continued. "If there's anything I've learned in my life, it's that. So I did it."

But the 'Havana' singer's partner in crime threw her under the bus as soon as the crime was committed. According to Camila, Greg James outed her to palace staff.

"And then you, to one of the palace people, called me out on it and you were like, 'She stole a pencil'," Cabello said. "I put it in my mom's purse, and my mom's like, 'We have to give it back!' and I'm like, 'No, he triple doggy dared me, I have to take the pencil!'"

"So I still have it," Camila Cabello proudly continued, before jokingly adding, "I'm sorry William and I'm sorry Kate. I honestly couldn't sleep last night. I had to get it off my chest."

It didn't take much time for Kensington Palace to respond to Camila's stolen pencil anecdote.

Responding to the interview, Kensington Palace simply tweeted a pair of eyes emoji acknowledging the fact that they were very much aware of the stolen pencil.

👀 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 26, 2019

Talking about her experience of meeting the royals at their palace, the singer said, "I was so honoured to be invited to Kensington Palace to meet and celebrate this year's Teen Hero finalists with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

"Hearing the incredible things these Teen Heroes have done is so inspirational! Their passion and dedication to help others is amazing and they really blew me away!" she added.

