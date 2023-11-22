Burglar In China Smokes Cigar, Falls Asleep Mid-Robbery. This Happens Next

The burglar smoked a cigar in another room and fell asleep himself. (Representative pic)

A burglar in China got himself caught when he fell asleep mid-robbery and woke up the homeowner with his loud snoring. According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the robber entered a house in Yunnan province in southwest China but got spooked when he heard people talking inside. So, he decided to wait in a separate room until the homeowners went to sleep. However, the criminal smoked a cigar and fell asleep himself.

The outlet reported that the homeowner, surnamed Tang, had gone to sleep with her young child when she was woken up by loud snoring, which initially brushed off as noise from the neighbour's house. But when Ms Tang left her room around 40 minutes later to wash her child's milk bottle, she noticed the snoring had grown louder.

The homeowner quickly realised that the noise was in fact coming from another room in her own home. She then decided to investigate further and found that the robber, surnamed Yang, sleeping soundly on the floor in another room.

Ms Tang immediately alerted her family and police, following which the man was arrested. The cops revealed that the intruder had a criminal history and was even jailed for theft in 2022. He resumed his "old profession" after being released in September, the cops said, adding that for now, his case remains under investigation.

Meanwhile, this incident has gone viral on the Chinese social media platform Weibo. Several users mocked the intruder. "This is too funny. The thief brought the police to his doorstep," said one person. "If he was so tired, maybe he should not have 'worked' overtime," added another.

"I wonder what the sentence is for breaking into the home and not stealing anything?" asked a third user.

Meanwhile, according to SCMP, in a similar case, a thief in China's Jiangxi province was detained after falling asleep under a homeowner's bed while hiding after the residents returned home during the robbery.