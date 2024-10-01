Bureaucrat's First Salary At TCS In 1984 Was Just Rs 1300. See Viral Post

The internet quickly reacted to the viral post.

Retired IAS officer Rohit Kumar Singh took to X recently to share a screenshot of his first job offer from TCS, which paid Rs 1,300 per month. Mr Singh, an Indian Administrative Service officer from the 1989 batch of the Rajasthan cadre, remarked that Rs 1,300 was considered a "princely salary" when he entered the workforce 40 years ago.

His offer letter, dated June 26, 1984, indicates he was hired as a trainee at TCS in Mumbai. In his post on platform X, the former Secretary to the Government of India revealed that Tata Consultancy Services was his first job, secured through campus placements at IIT-BHU.

Singh wrote, "A little over 40 years ago, I landed my first job at TCS Mumbai through campus recruitment at IIT BHU. With a princely salary of 1,300 Rupees, the ocean view from the 11th floor of the Air India Building at Nariman Point felt truly regal!"

See the viral post here:

A little more than 40 years ago, I got my first job at TCS Mumbai through campus recruitment at IIT BHU.

With a princely salary of 1300 Rupees, the ocean view from the 11th Floor of Air India Building at Nariman Point was regal indeed! pic.twitter.com/A9akrhgu7F — Rohit Kumar Singh (@rohitksingh) September 29, 2024

Rohit Kumar Singh is currently a member of the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC). According to the NCDRC website, he graduated with a degree in Electrical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

The internet quickly reacted to the viral post.

A user asked Mr Singh, "How much was your starting salary as a probationer in the IAS?"

Mr Singh revealed that he earned Rs 2,200 per month when he joined the Indian Administrative Service in 1989.

"From TCS to Civil Service! Indeed a Great Journey!" another user said.

"I did the math so that no one else has to, as per some online calculator website a salary of 1300 INR in 1984 would translate to 21000 INR in 2024 which means that TCS has a history of 30+ yrs of not paying well," the third user wrote.

