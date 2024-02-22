Bureaucrat Shares Post On Endangered Nilgiri Marten, Highlights Urgency For Conservation

Ms Sahu also shared a video of the furry mammal roaming freely in its natural habitat.

Supriya Sahu, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, who often shares stunning wildlife videos, took to X, formerly Twitter to share an interesting post about Nilgiri Marten. The rare and beautiful animal with a small mustelid is distinguished by its chocolate-coloured fur and a canary yellow throat. It is native to Western Ghat.

The small furry mammal once a common sight in the forests of western ghats, spanning across the states of Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, has now been classified as 'Vulnerable' by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List. The reasons behind its declining numbers are many. Habitat loss and fragmentation have mainly impacted its population.

Recognising the urgent need for conservation, the Tamil Nadu government has launched the "TN Endangered Species Conservation Fund."

"Most people have not even heard about Nilgiri Marten, a beautiful small mustelid with chocolate-coloured fur and a canary yellow throat. Once this beautiful animal could be easily sighted but now is on the IUCN Red list. Nilgiri Marten is endemic to western ghats. TN Govt has planned the conservation of lesser-known species like Nilgiri Marten through the newly announced initiative "TN Endangered Species Conservation Fund", Ms Sahu wrote in the caption.

As soon as the post was shared, the users were quick to react.

A user wrote, "It's unfortunate that the Nilgiri Marten is facing endangerment, but it's heartening to see initiatives like the TN Endangered Species Conservation Fund aimed at protecting lesser-known species like the Nilgiri Marten. Awareness and conservation efforts are crucial for preserving biodiversity."

Another user commented, "The Nilgiri Marten is a true gem of our biodiversity. It's heartwarming to see efforts being made to protect such lesser-known species. Let's all do our part to ensure their survival."

"Let's protect this adorable creature before it's too late," the third user wrote.

The fourth user wrote, "This is so beautiful with vibrant colour combinations... Almighty is great.."

"beautiful! our forests are such a treasure trove of amazing species," the fifth user commented.