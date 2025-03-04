Bryan Johnson Finds Beauty In An Human Anatomy Image, Internet Disagrees

US entrepreneur Bryan Johnson has come under fire after he shared a creative depiction of the human vascular system, calling it "beautiful."

Mr Johnson, the "age-reversal" millionaire, uploaded a picture created by CEO Farbood Nivi and captioned it: "This is beautiful." The image artistically depicts the human circulatory system in great detail.

In the photograph, blood vessels and associated organs are shown in red on a light green background.

This is beautiful pic.twitter.com/3BmVGzNZe0 — Bryan Johnson /dd (@bryan_johnson) March 2, 2025

However, the post didn't go down well with the people on social media.

While the majority described the artistic endeavour as "disturbing," others found it "interesting" and "intricate."

A person wrote, "This looks very scary, maybe doctors find it beautiful."

This looks very scary, maybe doctors find it beautiful — ViharikaQuest (@Viharika1805) March 2, 2025

"I (don't know) I think it looks better with the skin on. Just my preference," a user remarked.

Idk I think it looks better with the skin on.



Just my preference — Michael (@Michael64090186) March 3, 2025

Someone exclaimed, "Scary. literally makes me shiver."

scary wdym

literally makes me shiver — Kellen (@kellen_sun) March 2, 2025

While one user remarked, "This looks like an intricate design to me not something that evolved..."

This looks like an intricate design to me not something that evolved… — |_Paul_Z_| (@MLOperative) March 2, 2025

Not long ago, Mr Johnson caused a stir with a video post, showcasing a recent office relocation to his hyperbaric oxygen chamber on X.

In the widely shared video, he appeared to be working on a computer inside the chamber while wearing an oxygen mask covering his nose and mouth. He captioned the post: "Moved my office into my hyperbaric oxygen chamber."

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) is a medical treatment that involves breathing pure oxygen in a pressurised chamber.

"The increased pressure enhances the lungs' ability to absorb oxygen, boosting oxygen levels throughout the body. The therapy aims to promote rejuvenation by increasing oxygen concentration in tissues, supporting healing, cellular repair, and vascularization" the millionaire said.