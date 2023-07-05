British Teenager Shocks Teachers By Arriving At Prom In Vampire Coffin

Abi had dressed in a black lace corset dress.

It's a long-standing custom to make an impressive entrance at prom, but one British teenager has elevated the practice to a whole new level by arriving in a coffin.

According to The Metro, 16-year-old Abi Ricketts made a big impression at Trinity Academy when she arrived in a black Volvo XC90 while wearing a black lace corset dress, lace tights, and boots. Her father and brother were additionally chosen to play undertakers before she "came back to life" on the red carpet.

The elaborate stunt was in tribute to Abi's gran, Margaret, who had supported herarrival plan - but sadly died earlier this year at the age of 76. Abi arrived at school in a 6ft coffin, with her eyes shut and arms crossed, as though she were dead on arrival.

"I've never wanted to fit in. I've always wanted to be outside of the box and outside of the norm," she explained the origin of the idea in her statement.

"I've always wanted to stand out from everyone else and never wanted to follow the crowd. My favourite movie of all time is Lost Boys so I love the vampire aesthetics," she said.

"I've been into goth metal head stuff since I was four and it was an idea that I first spoke to my nan about.She was so on board with it but she ended up passing away about four months ago," she added

"I knew I had to do it to honour her. We're a family of goth metal heads so my family thought it was great too."