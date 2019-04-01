Brilliant Blue-Green Meteor Lights Up Sky Over Florida. Watch Videos

Videos show the bright meteor over northern Florida.

Shortly after midnight on Saturday, a brilliant meteor lit up the skies over northern Florida, USA. The meteor was reported at around 11.52 pm over Taylor County, the National Weather Service Tallahassee office announced on Twitter. According to Fox News, the flash from the meteor was so bright it was picked up on weather satellites used to track lightning and thunderstorms.

The huge meteor also lit up social media as many netizens took to Twitter to share pics and videos of the fireball.

"Can Somebody Explain This?" wrote Jeffrey Cardona, sharing dashcam footage of the meteor in the sky.

Another Twitter user also posted dashcam footage of the blue-green meteor

Eric Shultz shared a video of the meteor captured from his doorbell camera

Meanwhile, many shared their experience of witnessing the meteor

We saw it too! Driving on I-95 in northern Florida...bright green—very cool! #Florida#meteor — locaeneuropa (@Locaeneuropa) March 31, 2019

Just witnessed a meteor while driving home from Florida..... ONCE in a lifetime thing. I am thriving — Cameron Shedenhelm (@camshed) March 31, 2019

Sightings of the meteor were reported across north Florida, as well as Georgia and South Carolina.

According to CNN, it is not clear whether the meteor hit Earth or burned up in space. The National Weather Service said it heard unconfirmed reports that the meteor landed near Perry, Florida.

This isn't the only meteor to have sent social media buzzing recently. In November, a bright blue fireball over Texas stunned viewers.

